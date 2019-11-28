Las Vegas Valley sees drenching rain for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Day brought rain showers throughout the Las Vegas Valley and dumped fresh snow on the Spring Mountains.

People line up to enter JCPenny at Meadows Mall in Las Vegas for early Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving Day Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Matthew Pham, 4, of Las Vegas, left, throws snow into the air while sledding with his brother Michael Pham, 10, center, his friend Chau Nguyen, 8, right, on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Upper Lee Meadows in the Spring Mountain National Recreation Area in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Tammy Nguyen of Las Vegas, second from left, pulls her daughter Chau Nguyen's sled, 8, third from left, as their friends Michael Pham, 10, left, and Matthew Pham, 4, second from right, play in the snow on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Upper Lee Meadows in the Spring Mountain National Recreation Area in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Maria Kutanova, 8, of Las Vegas makes a snow angel on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Upper Lee Meadows in the Spring Mountain National Recreation Area in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Australian Shepards Pfeiffer, left, and Timp, right, owned by Chris Clark and his wife Alissa Schiffrin of Las Vegas, play in the snow on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Upper Lee Meadows in the Spring Mountain National Recreation Area in Las Vegas. The dogs are named after Pfeifferhorn peak and Mount Timpanogos in Utah. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Upper Lee Meadows on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in the Spring Mountain National Recreation Area in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Vehicles park along Lee Canyon Road to experience the snow at Upper Lee Meadows on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in the Spring Mountain National Recreation Area in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Sledders climb the hill at Upper Lee Meadows on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in the Spring Mountain National Recreation Area in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Chris Clark of Las Vegas hikes through Upper Lee Meadows as his dog, Pfeiffer, asks for attention on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in the Spring Mountain National Recreation Area in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Michael Pham, 10, of Las Vegas, makes a face as his dad pulls his hat on at Upper Lee Meadows on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in the Spring Mountain National Recreation Area in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Mia Milmeister, 6, of Las Vegas sleds on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Upper Lee Meadows in the Spring Mountain National Recreation Area in Las Vegas. Milmeister and her father, Eban Milmeister, typically spend Thanksgiving day in the snow, then joining family for holiday celebrations in the evening. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Tammy Nguyen of Las Vegas screams as she sleds down a hill on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Upper Lee Meadows in the Spring Mountain National Recreation Area in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Makenna Bush, 9, left, and her father Tyler Bush, center, sled as their dog Dakota runs toward them on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Upper Lee Meadows in the Spring Mountain National Recreation Area in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Fog covers the snowy mountains on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Upper Lee Meadows in the Spring Mountain National Recreation Area in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Snow on state Route 160 shut the highway down in both directions between Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and Pahrump, according to the state Department of Transportation. The department announced the road closure on its live traffic site just before 3:30 p.m.

It was unclear whether the road had reopened as of 6:30 p.m.

Rain began to creep in around noon from the western valley, signaling the start of a second surge of showers expected in a series of back-to-back storm systems that began Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The rain should start tapering off about 9 or 10 p.m. this evening and there could be a few lingering showers overnight and a patchy fog as we get behind this wet or cold system,” meteorologist John Adair said Thursday afternoon.

Snow could fall in the far west side of the valley late Thursday evening. “We’re not expecting any accumulations,” Adair said, while noting “it’s not out of the question to see some flakes this evening or overnight.”

The heaviest amount of rain Thursday was expected to fall in the afternoon and evening, with gusts up to 20 mph, said meteorologist Ashley Wolf.

Meanwhile, a winter storm was forecast to bring between 12 and 18 inches of snow to Mount Charleston, Wolf said. A winter storm warning is in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday.

Temperatures will reach 53 on Thursday, well below the 61-degree average for this time of year, before dipping to 40 degrees overnight.

By Friday afternoon, “most of the rain should be over, and we’ll be dry through the weekend and into the beginning of next week,” Wolf said.

More below-normal daytime temperatures were expected through at least Monday. Friday will reach 49 degrees; Saturday, 48; Sunday, 51; and Monday, 57. Overnight lows during that period will vary between 36 to 38 degrees.