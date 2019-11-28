Las Vegas Valley sees drenching rain for Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Day brought rain showers throughout the Las Vegas Valley and dumped fresh snow on the Spring Mountains, closing state Route 160 Thursday afternoon.
Snow on state Route 160 shut the highway down in both directions between Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and Pahrump, according to the state Department of Transportation. The department announced the road closure on its live traffic site just before 3:30 p.m.
It was unclear whether the road had reopened as of 6:30 p.m.
Rain began to creep in around noon from the western valley, signaling the start of a second surge of showers expected in a series of back-to-back storm systems that began Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The rain should start tapering off about 9 or 10 p.m. this evening and there could be a few lingering showers overnight and a patchy fog as we get behind this wet or cold system,” meteorologist John Adair said Thursday afternoon.
Snow could fall in the far west side of the valley late Thursday evening. “We’re not expecting any accumulations,” Adair said, while noting “it’s not out of the question to see some flakes this evening or overnight.”
The heaviest amount of rain Thursday was expected to fall in the afternoon and evening, with gusts up to 20 mph, said meteorologist Ashley Wolf.
Meanwhile, a winter storm was forecast to bring between 12 and 18 inches of snow to Mount Charleston, Wolf said. A winter storm warning is in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday.
Temperatures will reach 53 on Thursday, well below the 61-degree average for this time of year, before dipping to 40 degrees overnight.
By Friday afternoon, “most of the rain should be over, and we’ll be dry through the weekend and into the beginning of next week,” Wolf said.
More below-normal daytime temperatures were expected through at least Monday. Friday will reach 49 degrees; Saturday, 48; Sunday, 51; and Monday, 57. Overnight lows during that period will vary between 36 to 38 degrees.