Las Vegas Valley sees flash flood, severe storm warnings

Severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings have been issued for parts of the Las Vegas Valley. National Weather Service radar shows strong storms in Henderson and southern parts of the valley. The storms are moving to the north.

A storm dumps rain over Henderson on Friday, July 20, 2018. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crews from NV Energy repair power lines damaged by a late-night thunderstorm on Boulder Highway between Russell and Sunset road, Friday, July 20, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Power lines damaged by a late-night thunderstorm on Boulder Highway lie scattered in pieces on the ground between Russell and Sunset road, Friday, July 20, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Aerial view of crews repairing fallen power lines on Boulder Highway that were brought down by a late-night thunderstorm on Boulder Highway between Russell and Sunset road, Friday, July 20, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Downed power lines are seen on Boulder Highway between Russell and Sunset on Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto)

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high of 107. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Street flooding seen at St. Rose and Eastern in Henderson on Friday, July 20, 2018. (NDOT camera)

Another round of heavy rain and winds hit the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, causing outages and flooding streets.

For the second straight day, Henderson was hit hard by strong gusts as a microburst dumped rain over the Green Valley area, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm dropped .79 inches of rain at Green Valley Parkway and Robindale Road in Henderson, meteorologist Reid Wolcott said. The storm formed and dissipated in a short time, but not before producing gusts of up to 70 mph.

“That one went from just a few clouds to massive thunderstorm in 15 minutes, 20 minutes or so,” Wolcott said.

A flash flood warning was set to expire at 10 p.m. for the eastern Las Vegas Valley. There was flooding on St. Rose Parkway at Eastern Avenue, the Regional Transportation Commission posted on social media Friday evening.

A severe thunderstorm warning expired at 7:45 p.m. for the storm over Henderson and Las Vegas, the weather service said.

More than 900 customers in Henderson were without power as of 9 p.m. Friday, according to NV Energy.

The microburst came a day after parts of the valley saw flooding and blackouts due to a Thursday night thunderstorm. Henderson was one of the hardest-hit areas Thursday.

Saturday and Sunday should see highs near 106 degrees with morning lows of about 86, the weather service said. The valley will stay hot and humid through the weekend with a roughly 10 percent chance for thunderstorms on both days.

Temperatures will rise at the start of next week as the valley begins to dry out again, but there’s still a very slight chance for rain during the first half of the week, the weather service said.

The high for Monday will jump to 110, and the weather service has issued an excessive heat warning for Tuesday through Thursday as highs continue to climb.

Tuesday’s forecast has a high near 113, as do Wednesday and Thursday.

That heat will stick around through the nights as well with morning lows in the upper 80s and low-90s through next week.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-6239. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.