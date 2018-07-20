Las Vegas Valley sees flash flood, severe storm warnings

Another round of heavy rain and winds hit the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, causing outages and flooding streets.
For the second straight day, Henderson was hit hard by strong gusts as a microburst dumped rain over the Green Valley area, according to the National Weather Service.
The storm dropped .79 inches of rain at Green Valley Parkway and Robindale Road in Henderson, meteorologist Reid Wolcott said. The storm formed and dissipated in a short time, but not before producing gusts of up to 70 mph.
“That one went from just a few clouds to massive thunderstorm in 15 minutes, 20 minutes or so,” Wolcott said.
A flash flood warning was set to expire at 10 p.m. for the eastern Las Vegas Valley. There was flooding on St. Rose Parkway at Eastern Avenue, the Regional Transportation Commission posted on social media Friday evening.
A severe thunderstorm warning expired at 7:45 p.m. for the storm over Henderson and Las Vegas, the weather service said.
More than 900 customers in Henderson were without power as of 9 p.m. Friday, according to NV Energy.
The microburst came a day after parts of the valley saw flooding and blackouts due to a Thursday night thunderstorm. Henderson was one of the hardest-hit areas Thursday.
Saturday and Sunday should see highs near 106 degrees with morning lows of about 86, the weather service said. The valley will stay hot and humid through the weekend with a roughly 10 percent chance for thunderstorms on both days.
Temperatures will rise at the start of next week as the valley begins to dry out again, but there’s still a very slight chance for rain during the first half of the week, the weather service said.
The high for Monday will jump to 110, and the weather service has issued an excessive heat warning for Tuesday through Thursday as highs continue to climb.
Tuesday’s forecast has a high near 113, as do Wednesday and Thursday.
That heat will stick around through the nights as well with morning lows in the upper 80s and low-90s through next week.
Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-6239. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.