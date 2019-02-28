Las Vegas Valley sees warmest day of 2019 so far with high of 74

Elaine Wynn Elementary School students walk the trail during a field trip in Red Rock Canyon on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley saw its warmest day of the year so far on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday’s high temperature reached 74 degrees under sunny skies, the weather service said.

Friday will have partly cloudy skies and a high of 70, meteorologist Andrew Gorelow said.

The valley has a 60 percent chance for rain on Saturday morning, with wind speeds in the afternoon between 15 and 20 mph, and gusts up to 35 mph, the weather service said.

Saturday will have a high of 69, followed by a high of 67 on Sunday.

Over the weekend, Lee Canyon will see snowfall in areas above 7,500 feet, Gorelow said.

On Monday, the valley should have sunny skies and a high of 68.

The valley could rain again as early as Tuesday afternoon, when rain chances will be about 50 percent. Rain showers are also possible for Wednesday, Gorelow said.