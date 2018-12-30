Las Vegas Valley should brace for windy, chilly New Year’s Eve

After a mild, mostly sunny Sunday afternoon, Las Vegas Valley-dwellers should brace for a cold front and gusty winds to start the week, according to the National Weather Service.

It will be windy and chilly through New Year's Eve in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

After a mild, mostly sunny Sunday afternoon, Las Vegas Valley-dwellers should brace for a cold front and gusty winds to start the week, according to the National Weather Service.

“If you’re going to do anything fun outdoors, today’s the day to do it,” weather service meteorologist Ashley Wolf said Sunday afternoon.

Just in time for New Year’s Eve, a weak weather system is expected to move through the valley, Wolf said.

The system will be fairly dry (although, “a sprinkle can’t be ruled out”), but Wolf said the real weather will be the winds and cold air that move in behind the system. The weather service forecasts sunny skies with a high temperature of 49 degrees Monday afternoon and a low of 31 degrees overnight. Winds starting Monday afternoon are expected to gust 20 to 25 mph.

“New Year’s Eve is gonna be chilly,” Wolf said.

New Year’s Day is expected to be even colder, with temperatures climbing to a cool 48 degrees in the afternoon, and temperatures overnight dipping to 30 degrees, Wolf said. Winds will continue to blow through the valley Tuesday, with gusts about 25 mph.

Temperatures will start to warm up again Wednesday, when the weather service forecasts an afternoon high of 51 degrees. Winds will died down Wednesday afternoon before temperatures overnight drop to 36 degrees, Wolf said.

Thursday and Friday should be sunny, with temperatures reaching 57 and 60 degrees, respectively, and overnight lows near 40, Wolf said. Conditions will be dry with lighter winds than earlier in the week.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter.