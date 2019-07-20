100°F
Las Vegas Valley soon might see some isolated thunderstorms

By Sabrina Schnur Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 20, 2019 - 12:03 pm
 

Seasonally cool temperatures will remain in the Las Vegas Valley before next week’s isolated thunderstorms begin, according to officials at the National Weather Service.

Storm clouds may be visible south of the valley Monday, but Barry Pierce, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said residents shouldn’t expect any isolated thunderstorms over their head until Tuesday afternoon.

“Tuesday and Wednesday we’re looking a little bit better in confidence that we finally get something into the valley. It’s taking its sweet time,” Pierce said.

Saturday’s expected high could go from 100 to 105, with a drop to 75 overnight.

Pierce also warned the National Weather Service may send out alerts regrading dry lightning, but nothing is set in stone yet.

“If you happen to have cloud-to-ground lightning strikes and it happens to hit a tree or vegetation, it could ignite that plant on fire and the winds that come from the storm could help start carrying the fire,” Pierce explained.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

