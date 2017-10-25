Las Vegas Valley staying warm through weekend

Temperatures in Las Vegas are expected to stay above normal throughout the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures in Las Vegas are expected to stay above normal throughout the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Wednesday’s forecast high of 85 degrees will be paired with clear skies and light breezes, the weather service said. The normal temperature this time of year is 77 degrees.

Thursday’s high is expected to be in the upper 80s before dropping to the low 80s Friday and throughout the weekend. Low temperatures in the valley will stay around 60 degrees this week.

No rain is expected in the valley this week, the weather service said.

