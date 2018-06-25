Las Vegas Valley stays hot and sunny this week

The Las Vegas Valley will see hot and sunny weather this week.

Joyce Henry, left, and her daughter Ericka of Las Vegas hold umbrellas to protect themselves from the sun. Monday will be hot and sunny with a high near 108 degrees. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The National Weather Service recorded triple-digit highs across the valley every day last week. The heat wave will continue this week with expected highs of 108 degrees on Monday and 109 on Tuesday, the weather service said.

Wednesday should have a high near 108, and Thursday’s high should fall to about 105.

Breezy winds will pick up on Thursday and should reach sustained speeds of about 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, the weather service said.

Winds should die down to light breezes Thursday night, and Friday’s high should fall to 101, just above the normal high for this time of year.

