Las Vegas Valley stays hot, fire weather watch coming Tuesday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2019 - 8:13 am
 
Updated July 14, 2019 - 6:13 pm

The Las Vegas Valley will stay hot and sunny through next week, according to the National Weather Service. And conditions may get really gusty Tuesday.

On Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch for Clark and Lincoln counties. The watch is in effect from late Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening due to strong winds and low humidity.

The weather service said sustained winds of 20-30 mph are expected, with gusts up to 40 mph. Also, humidity is expected to drop below 10 percent.

“Due to elevated afternoon winds and critical fuel dryness, any fires that develop will be able to spread rapidly,” the agency said in a statement. “Outdoor burning is not recommended.”

Sunday’s high was expected to hit 111 degrees, matching Saturday for the hottest day of the year so far. Light winds will pick up in the afternoon and increase overnight, the weather service said.

Monday should kick off the week with 5-10 mph winds and a high near 109. Winds will continue through Tuesday, when they’ll reach aout 15-20 mph and could gust up to 30 mph. Tuesday’s forecast high is 108 degrees.

Winds will drop off Tuesday night and the valley should stay calm and clear for the rest of the week. The weather service forecasted highs of about 106 for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
