Las Vegas Valley temperatures returning to normal

After a cool Saturday, temperatures are expected to hover around normal for this time of year over the next few days in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday’s high is forecast at 87, while Sunday’s high is slated to be 91. High temperatures are expected to hover in the low 90s through Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Temperatures on Saturday reached 86 degrees, four degrees short of the average high of 92, the weather service said.

Sunday’s high is slated to be 91 with cloud coverage increasing throughout the day.

Going into the workweek, “there’s a bunch of uncertainty” with the forecast, meteorologist Jenn Varian said, and a couple of weather systems are expected to move in.

For now, the valley is expected to “hang around average temperatures” and then dip back below normal for next weekend, Varian said.

Monday and Tuesday should have a highs of 90, followed by 92 on Wednesday and 90 again on Thursday, the weather service said.

Winds are expected to ramp up Monday, with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. There will also be rain chances of 20 percent outside of the valley to the south and east, the weather service said. The wind should drop to 10 mph Tuesday.

Overnight lows through Thursday are forecast in the mid to high 60s.

