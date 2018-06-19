Las Vegas Valley temperatures soaring toward record highs

Temperatures across the Las Vegas Valley will continue to rise this week, prompting an excessive heat watch from the National Weather Service.

Parkgoers play on a hot day at Surf-A-Rama Wave Pool at Cowabunga Bay Water Park in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Tuesday will be hot and sunny with a high near 102 degrees, the weather service said. Light breezes are expected to continue through the week.

Wednesday will start out with a morning low near 78 degrees before the high shoots up to 108, the weather service said.

The weather service’s excessive heat watch will go into effect on Thursday as temperatures top out at 113 degrees. The watch will last through Friday evening.

Temperatures will start to fall on Friday, but will likely stay in the triple digits through the weekend and into next week, the weather service said. The forecast high for Friday is 110.

Saturday’s high should fall to about 109, then down to 108 on Sunday and a bit lower to 105 on Monday, the weather service said.

Normal highs for this time of year are typically about 99 or 100 degrees.

