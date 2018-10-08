Las Vegas Valley temperatures to reach 80s this week

The Las Vegas Valley had a cool and windy weekend, but temperatures will rise and return to normal this week.

Looking west from Exploration Peak Park in southwest Las Vegas. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Normal highs for this time of year are in the low 80s, the National Weather Service said, but Monday topped out at 75 degrees.

Tuesday’s high will warm up to 79, the weather service said, with a morning low near 58. Nights will stay chilly through the rest of the week, with morning lows in the low 60s forecast from Wednesday to Friday.

Temperatures will approach normal by Wednesday with a high near 81, the weather service said. Winds Wednesday could gust up to 20 mph ahead of a low-pressure system moving into the valley, the weather service said.

Winds will dwindle overnight, and Thursday should see a high of 80.

The workweek will end with a high near 80 on Friday, the weather service said.

There’s a 10 percent chance for rain on Thursday, which increases to a 20 percent chance overnight into Friday.

