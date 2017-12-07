Las Vegas Valley temps climb back into 60s

The Las Vegas Valley is heading into a warming trend that will last through the weekend and into next week.

People play a pick-up basketball game at the Andre Agassi Boys and Girls Club in Las Vegas. (Joel Angel Juarez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jajuarezphoto

Thursday’s high should be 60 degrees with breezy winds across the valley, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will start to rise on Friday with a forecast 63-degree high.

Saturday should reach 64 degrees, and Sunday’s high will climb to 65.

Next week’s forecast has a 66-degree high for Monday, 67 degrees for Tuesday and 69 degrees for Wednesday, the weather service said.

According to the weather service, average highs for this time of year are usually about 58 degrees.

Light winds are expected through Wednesday, and no rain is in the forecast for the next seven days.

