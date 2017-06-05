Las Vegas Valley temps could reach 104 on Monday

Pedestrians cool off with water misters along the Las Vegas Strip. The highs Monday and Tuesday will reach 104. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Skies will be sunny in the Las Vegas Valley over the next week with above-normal temperatures, the National Weather Service said.

Highs temperatures through Thursday will exceed 100 degrees, meteorologist Jim Harrison said. The average high temperature for this time of year is 96 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday should reach 104 degrees, the weather service said. The forecast high for Wednesday is 103 and on Thursday, 102.

By Friday, temperatures drop off and should reach only 96 degrees, Harrison said. Friday also could be windy with gusts up to 40 mph.

Forecast highs for Saturday and Sunday are 93 and 90, respectively.

