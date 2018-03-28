Las Vegas Valley temps getting close to 80 this week

Spring is off to a late start in the valley, but Las Vegas will soon see its first 80-degree day of the year.

Mojave Max came out of his burrow at Springs Preserve on Friday, March 23. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mojave Max crept out of his burrow Friday at Springs Preserve, marking the unofficial start of spring in the valley. Las Vegas usually hits the 80-degree mark around March 15, according to the National Weather Service, but a barrage of storm systems kept temperatures low over the past few weeks.

The valley will come close on Wednesday with a 78-degree high, and will get even closer when Thursday’s forecast high hits 79 degrees — but some parts of the valley could reach up to 80, the weather service said.

Friday’s forecast has a high of 82, the weather service said, making it the first day the valley will officially hit that 80-degree mark in 2018.

Skies should stay sunny and clear through the end of the week. High clouds will roll into the valley over the weekend, with a high of 85 forecast for Saturday and 83 on Sunday, the weather service said.

