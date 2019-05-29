85°F
Las Vegas Valley temps to reach 90s by weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2019 - 8:06 am
 
Updated May 29, 2019 - 9:10 pm

Temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley are expected to climb into the 90s by the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The Spring Mountains saw some rain on Wednesday, but the valley was dry during the day, with temperatures reaching 84, said meteorologist Clay Morgan said. The valley should be dry for the rest of the week as temperatures become more normal for this time of year.

Thursday will be sunny with a forecast high of 89. Friday will have a high of 91, followed by another high of 91 on Saturday and Sunday, then 94 on Monday.

The average high temperature for this time of year is about 93 degrees, Morgan said.

Overnight lows through Monday will be in the mid to high 60s.

Contact Rachel Spacek at 702-387-2921 or rspacek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RachelSpacek on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.

