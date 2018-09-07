Las Vegas Valley to cook with weekend highs soaring to 106

The Las Vegas Valley is heading into a hot and windy weekend with temperatures 10 degree above normal.

With weekend temperatures expected to reach 106 degrees, it could be difficult for some to stay cool. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Winds will start out light Friday afternoon but will increase overnight and through the weekend, the National Weather Service said. Friday’s forecast high is 103 degrees.

Morning lows will stay near 81 on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the weather service said. Winds on Saturday and Sunday should stay between 5-10 mph.

Saturday and Sunday will both see highs near 106, the weather service said, nearly 10 degrees above the average high for this time of year.

The valley will start cooling off again next week with a high near 104 forecast for Monday and 100 on Tuesday, the weather service said.

