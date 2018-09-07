Las Vegas Valley to cook with weekend temps much higher than normal

Temperatures are expected to climb to 107 degrees on Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

With weekend temperatures expected to reach 106 degrees, it could be difficult for some to stay cool. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Valley is heading into a hot and sunny weekend.

After a high of 104 on Friday, temperatures are expected to climb to 107 on Saturday, the National Weather Service said. Sunday’s high is forecast to reach 106 degrees. The weekend highs are above the average high for this time of year.

The valley will start cooling off again next week with a high near 104 forecast for Monday and 100 on Tuesday, the weather service said.

Morning lows will hover near 81 and 80 on Saturday and Sunday, the weather service said. Lows should bottom out at 78 degrees on Monday and 76 degrees on Tuesday.

The weather service said to expect sunny and clear weather during that period.

