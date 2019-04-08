Las Vegas Valley to get strong winds, cooler temps

A view of the Las Vegas Strip from Exploration Peak Park. The Las Vegas Valley can expect temperatures near 90 on Monday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Strong winds and a steep drop in temperatures are in store for the Las Vegas Valley the rest of the week, the National Weather Service said.

Monday fell short of the valley’s first 90-degree day, topping out at 88, the weather service said.

Tuesday will be “very windy” as it reaches 82 degrees during the day, the weather service said. A high wind warning will go into effect at 9 a.m. Tuesday, with gusts “easily” in the 44 to 55 mph range and some gusts possible upward of 60 mph for the west valley, meteorologist Barry Pierce said. Sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph with gusts between 40 and 50 mph are possible Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday.

Blustery conditions will remain Wednesday, though to a lesser degree, with speeds between 20 and 30 mph and up to 40 mph in the north and northwest valley, Pierce said. The warning is set to last through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Gusts should taper off by Thursday morning as a cold front moves through the valley, meteorologist Jenn Varian said.

Wednesday and Thursday should see highs of 70 and 72, respectively. Friday will follow with a 68-degree high accompanied by a 20 percent chance for showers.

Overnight lows Wednesday through Friday will be in the lower 50s, the weather service said.

