Las Vegas Valley to have windy conditions through the week

Bad hair days remain a possibility this week as the fNational Weather Service forecast calls for windy conditions that should taper off by Saturday. (Richard Brian / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Gusty winds will continue throughout the week in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday will see north winds around 20 mph, meteorologist Alex Boothe said. A high of 70 degrees and partly cloudy skies are expected, he said.

Friday will also experience north and northwest winds with gusts around 20 mph, booth said. Friday will see sunny skies and a high of 70.

By Saturday, winds should taper off, he said. Saturday will have highs of 75 and 83, respectively.

Come Monday, winds will pick up again with gusts from the south and southwest around 30 mph, Boothe said. Monday has a forecast high of 80.