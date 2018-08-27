Las Vegas Valley to remain dry, breezy this week

The Las Vegas Valley will stay dry and breezy this week as the end of monsoon season approaches, according to the National Weather Service.

Ethel M Chocolates' Botanical Cactus Garden in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Las Vegas Valley will stay dry and breezy this week as the end of monsoon season approaches, according to the National Weather Service.

Monsoon season in the valley usually lasts into September, but there’s no rain in the forecast this week, the weather service said.

Monday’s high will reach about 102 degrees, the weather service said, and Tuesday’s will reach about 99, with a morning low near 76.

Winds will stay gusty Monday night but will decrease by Tuesday morning. Light winds could last through the weekend, picking up in the afternoons and early evenings.

Wednesday will warm up slightly with morning low near 76 and a high of 101, the weather service said. Thursday’s forecast high is 101, and Friday’s is 102.

Temperatures this week are about normal for this time of year, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.