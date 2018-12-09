Las Vegas Valley to remain dry, calm and clear through week

The Las Vegas Valley will be dry, clear, and calm through the end of the week, according to the Las Vegas Weather Service.

Temperatures in the valley are expected to reach 60 degrees Sunday afternoon before dipping to 43 degrees overnight, according to meteorologist Jenn Varian.

Las Vegans can expect high temperatures between 60 and 62 degrees Monday through Wednesday, with overnight lows hovering in the low 40s, Varian said Sunday morning. Clouds moving over the city Monday will disappear Tuesday, she said.

The average high temperature on Dec. 9 is 57 degrees, she said, “so we’ll be a couple degrees above average all week.”

Thursday is expected to be the coolest day of the week. The Weather Service forecasts a high temperature of 58 degrees, with an overnight low of 39 degrees, before temperatures climb back up to 60 degrees Friday afternoon.

There’s no rain or significant wind in the forecast, Varian said.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter.