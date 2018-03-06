Las Vegas Valley to see above-average temps this week

Warm weather is returning to the Las Vegas Valley this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Las Vegas Valley weather will be warm and mostly sunny this week. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Partly cloudy skies on Tuesday and Wednesday will be paired with highs near 68 degrees. Highs will be in the 70s through the weekend, the weather service said, with a 74-degree high on Thursday.

Friday is predicted to top out at 77 degrees but be breezy with gusts of 20 to 30 mph, the weather service said.

Weekend temperatures will run 5 to 10 degrees above the normal 68-degree high for this time of year, the weather service said Tuesday.

Saturday and Sunday will see highs of 73 and 70, respectively, and will be accompanied by a 20 percent chance of rain on both days.

