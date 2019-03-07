Las Vegas Valley to see partly cloudy skies, chance of rain

It will be windy and warm on Thursday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

“Unsettled weather patterns” will continue throughout the week in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

“Several systems will rotate over the next seven days,” meteorologist John Salmen said Thursday.

Thursday saw a high of 67 degrees, which should be followed by a high of 59 on Friday.

Friday will see partly cloudy skies with a 10 to 20 percent chance for rain. The Spring Mountains could see up to an inch of snow on Friday, Salmen said.

Sunny skies and a high of 60 are forecast for Saturday.

Sunday and Monday’s forecasts have mostly cloudy skies with highs of 60 and 59, respectively. Sunday will see about a 10 percent chance for rain, followed by a 20 to 30 percent chance for rain on Monday.

Tuesday will be the “wild card,” Salmen said. The valley is expected to have about a 10 percent chance for isolated showers, partly cloudy skies, a high of 63 and gusty winds from the north.