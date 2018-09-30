Las Vegas Valley to see storms from Rosa on Monday, Tuesday

Remnants from Hurricane Rosa will be pushed northward into Arizona by a low-pressure system. For Las Vegas, that means “scattered showers, thunderstorms and rain bands Monday and Tuesday,” said the National Weather Service.

After a mostly sunny, warm Sunday, the Las Vegas Valley will see a 10-degree drop in temperatures and rain through mid-week, according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s fall,” meteorologist Chris Outler said Sunday evening.

The temperature Sunday afternoon reached 96 degrees, as low clouds and moisture began creeping into the valley, Outler said.

“For the Vegas Valley there’s a 10 percent chance in the evening,” Outler said. “By early Monday that will increase to 30 percent, especially south and east of the area.”

Remnants from Hurricane Rosa, off the Pacific coast of Mexico, will be pushed northward into Arizona by a low-pressure system, according to meteorologist Alex Boothe.

For Las Vegas, that means “scattered showers, thunderstorms and rain bands Monday and Tuesday,” Boothe said.

The weather service forecast a 70 percent chance of showers Monday evening, which will jump to 80 percent by Tuesday.

There will be a 30 percent chance for showers Wednesday and a 40 percent chance for scattered showers that night.

“It looks like that chance dwindles Thursday,” Outler said.

Temperatures this week are expected to be about 5 to 7 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year, Boothe said.

Monday’s forecast high is 86, and the weather service expects high temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon to dip to 83 and 81, respectively.

“The cloud cover will keep us cool Wednesday, and then that low pressure will keep temperatures in the lower 80s through the weekend,” Boothe said.

The low-pressure system will also likely cause an uptick in winds after the rain moves out Wednesday, he added.

The low temperature Monday morning will be 71. Tuesday’s will be 67, and temperatures will be close to 65 overnight Wednesday and overnight Thursday.

Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.