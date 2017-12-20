Las Vegas Valley to see sustained winds, gusts up to 50 mph

Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected Wednesday, which shows a forecast high in the mid-60s. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible, the weather service said.

Darian McCauley has her hair blown by wind as she walks along Third Street in downtown Las Vegas as strong winds sweep through the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Strong gusts are expected in the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

A cold front moving into the valley early Wednesday evening will bring with it a 15 percent chance of light rain. The chance of rain could end a record-threatening dry streak in the valley. The record, set in 1944, is 101 days. If the valley remains dry throughout the week, the record would be broken Sunday.

Thursday through Saturday show forecast highs in the low- to mid-50s. Conditions are expected to be mostly sunny after Wednesday, the weather service said.

