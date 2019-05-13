Las Vegas Valley to see warm, sunny weather through Thursday

The Las Vegas Valley will see highs around 90 degrees and overnight lows of 66 through midweek, when a storm system is expected to move in, according to the National Weather Service.

Las Vegas Valley will have highs in the 90s this week. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Those temperatures Monday through Wednesday will be paired with sunny skies.

By Thursday, when the storm arrives, the high temperature will have dropped to 75, well below the average high of 88 for this time of the year, the weather service said.

Thursday will see a 20 percent chance of showers, accompanied by sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph and an overnight low of 64.

Rain chances will taper off by Friday, although the breezy conditions will stick around through at least Friday night, with 15 to 25 mph winds, the weather service said. Friday’s high will reach 73 degrees before dipping to a low of 54 overnight.