Las Vegas Valley to see warmer than normal temperatures

Highs in the Las Vegas Valley will be 5 to 10 degrees above normal over the weekend and early next week.

High temperatures average around 56 degrees for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service.

A high of 57 is expected Friday before temperatures start to climb. The weather service said Saturday and Sunday will reach 62 and 64, respectively, followed by highs of 61 on Monday, 63 on Tuesday and 66 on Wednesday.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s through Wednesday, the weather service said.

It will be mostly sunny during that period, interrupted briefly Monday by mostly cloudy skies.

No rain is expected in the valley through Wednesday next week, although the weather service said there is an isolated chance for snow showers Monday in the Spring Mountains above 6,000 feet.

