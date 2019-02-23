Las Vegas Valley to see warmest day of year next week

Warm weather greets people as they stand in line to take a photo with the iconic Las Vegas sign on Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

The Las Vegas Valley will see a warmer, sunny weekend, before reaching it’s warmest day next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday and Sunday are expected clear and sunny skies with highs of 51 and 56 degrees, respectively, meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

By next week, the valley will continue to warm up. Monday and Tuesday will see highs of 61 and 65, respectively.

On Wednesday, the valley will see a high of 68, which is above average for the month of February, Boothe said. By Thursday, the valley will see it’s warmest day of the year with a high of 70 degrees, Boothe said.

Friday will see a high of 68 with partly cloudy skies.

No rain or snow is expected through next week.