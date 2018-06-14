Las Vegas Valley to stay hot and dry with no chance of rain

The Las Vegas Valley is set to stay hot and dry but triple-digit highs will vanish come the weekend.

Layla Valdivia, 6, playing recently at Sunset Park, has the right idea on how to cool off as temperatures remain in triple digits. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley is set to stay hot and dry, according to the National Weather Service.

Remnants from Hurricane Bud near the Mexico coast were previously projected to pass over the valley at the end of the week, but the weather service said any possible rain this weekend likely will fall to the south and east of the city.

Thursday will be hot and sunny with a high of 105 degrees, the weather service said. Breezy winds will pick up in the afternoon and will last through the weekend, gusting up to 35 mph in some parts of the valley.

With a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and high temperatures, much of Southern Nevada will be under a Red Flag warning through Friday evening.

Friday’s high should drop to 103 with a morning low near 77. Highs will continue to fall on Saturday with a high of 96 and a morning low in the low 70s.

Sunday and Monday should both reach about 94 degrees, with respective morning lows near 71 and 69 degrees, the weather service said.

