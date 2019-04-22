Las Vegas Valley to warm up after chance of showers on Monday

Clouds with a slight chance of showers will be in the Las Vegas Valley on Monday. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley will jump well above the normal 80-degree high this week after a chance for showers on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms over the mountains to the north and west will be accompanied by cloud cover in the valley. Chances for showers in the valley are less than 10 percent, but the valley is expected to see sustained winds blowing between 10 and 15 mph and gusts reaching 25 mph.

Monday should see a high of 79 degrees during the day, the weather service said.

After that the valley will see dry conditions and mostly sunny to sunny skies through at least Friday along with rising temperatures.

Tuesday is expected to reach 86 degrees, followed by highs of 91 on Wednesday and 95 on Thursday and Friday, the weather service said.

Overnight lows this week will be in the upper 60s.

