Las Vegas Valley to wrap up second-warmest January on record

A warm and sunny Wednesday is expected to conclude the Las Vegas Valley’s second-warmest January on record, the National Weather Service said.

The north Las Vegas Strip as seen from a hot air balloon during an early morning flight in southwest Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Wednesday, which had a forecast high of 72 degrees, will have to be factored into the average temperature for the month first. So far, January’s average is about 53 degrees.

The warmest January on record in the valley was in 2003, with an average high of 54. The average January temperature for the Las Vegas Valley is about 49.

Temperatures are expected to stay warm through the weekend with highs in the low- to mid-70s. Lows from Wednesday through Sunday are expected to hover around 50.

The valley can expect to see sunshine for most of the period, with some cloud cover on Thursday, the weather service said.

No rain is expected in the valley through the weekend.

