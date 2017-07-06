Las Vegas Valley under a heat warning through weekend

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning that runs through Saturday evening in the Las Vegas Valley.

Temperatures will be above 110 into the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Temperatures may surpass 110 degrees before returning to normal temperatures early next week, the weather service said. Temperatures around 105 degrees are normal for this time of year.

Highs should reach 112 on Thursday, 113 on Friday, 112 on Saturday, 108 on Sunday and 106 on Monday and Tuesday, the weather service said. Low temperatures are forecast for the upper 80s.

No significant winds are forecast for the weekend and skies should stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

A slight chance of rain in the Spring Mountains is expected Thursday and Friday but should not carry over into the valley, the weather service said.

