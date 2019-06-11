Las Vegas Valley under excessive heat warning through Wednesday

An excessive heat warning is in effect across much of Southern Nevada on Tuesday and Wednesday, prompting warnings from authorities to limit time spent outdoors at the hottest times of the day.

An excessive heat warning will be in effect Tuesday and Wednesday in the Las Vegas Valley. It could be extended to Thursday as well, says the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for highs of 105 and 107 degrees, respectively, meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

Today's topic for #MAW2019 is HEAT. ☀🥵 …which is fitting, because we have issued an ⚠ Excessive Heat Warning ⚠ for TUE & WED! To prepare for the hottest temps of the YEAR, make sure you know the signs of heat illnesses & hydrate frequently! #nvwx #cawx #azwx #Monsoon2019 pic.twitter.com/2e3GxPuN9n — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 10, 2019

The heat warning could be extended until Thursday, Pierce said, as a high of 105 degrees is expected.

“Due to our cooler than normal May and lack of time to acclimate, heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke will be possible,” the weather service warned in its advisory. “People most vulnerable to heat illnesses include those who spend lots of time outdoors, those without air conditioning, young children, the elderly and those with chronic ailments.”

Temperatures will drop slightly toward the end of the week, with highs of 101 degrees projected for Friday and Saturday. Breezes from the southwest also are possible Thursday and Friday, with gusts between 20 to 30 mph, Pierce said.

No rain is expected throughout the week, according to the weather service.

The dangers that excessive temperatures post to residents in Las Vegas was highlighted by a study published last week by the Desert Research Institute.

Titled “Extreme heat and mortality rates in Las Vegas, Nevada: interannual vairations and thresholds,” the study found a clear correlation between heat wave episodes and heat-related deaths in Las Vegas over the last 10 years.

Erick Banadala, Ph.D. assistant professor at DRI and lead author of the study, found that Las Vegas has had an increase in extreme heat events and public health effects. The study, conducted from 2007 to 2016 by DRI faculty and students, Nevada State College and Universidad de Las Americas Puebla, showed there were 437 heat-realted deaths in Las Vegas, with the most occurring in 2016.

Throughout the study, Bandala found that those 50 years old and over had the greatest risk for a heat-related death, which is notable as Las Vegas’ 50 and over popultion is increasing. Of the heat-related deaths of those older than 50, researchers often found evidence of pre-existing heart disease. Of the heat-related deaths of those 20 to 50-years-old, evidence of drug and alcohol use was often a contributing factor, it found.

“This research helps us better understand the connection between the climate changes we’ve experienced in Las Vegas and their impact to public health over the last 35 years,” Bandala said. “Ideally, this data analysis will help our community adapt to the changes yet to come.”

Contact Jessica Terrones at jt errones@reviewjournal.com or 7 02-383-0256. Follow @ JessATerrones on Twitter.