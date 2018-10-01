Weather

Las Vegas Valley under flash flood advisory as rain moves in

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2018 - 5:56 am
 
Updated October 1, 2018 - 8:11 pm

A flash flood watch took effect Monday afternoon as residual moisture from Tropical Storm Rosa brought scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms to the Las Vegas Valley.

A few spots in the northwest valley, near Lone Mountain and Centennial Hills, received up to a half-inch of rainfall Monday, the National Weather Service said.

There is a 50 percent chance for rain for Tuesday morning followed by reduced chances for rain as the day progresses. The flash flood watch will expire at 5 a.m. Wednesday, although there is still a 40 percent chance of rain for the day.

That moisture also is bringing cooler temperatures that should stick around even after the rain is gone. Highs were forecast in the 80s all week, after record-breaking heat in September, the weather service said. The average temperature for September was 88.1 degrees, breaking the previous record of 87.3 set in 2015, the weather service said.

The forecast high for Tuesday is 84, the weather service said. Wednesday should see a high of 82, followed by a high of 81 on Thursday and Friday.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Mike Shoro and Jacob Lasky contributed to this report.

