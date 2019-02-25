Las Vegas Valley warming up with temps rising into 60s

Warmer temperatures will finally arrive for the Las Vegas Valley this week. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley will see temperatures increase through the first part of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s high will be 61 degrees with an overnight low of 44. Tuesday’s forecast calls for a high of 67 and a low of 47, the weather service said.

Temperature on Wednesday will climb to 69 and top out at 70 on Thursday, meteorologist John Adair said.

The valley will see periods of partly cloudy and mostly sunny skies with winds increasing up to 25 mph on Tuesday.

A small storm system will cool temperatures slightly to the mid-60s on Friday and Saturday and bring a slight chance of rain on Saturday, Adair said.

Mount Charleston will see a high of 42 on Monday and overnight low of 28. Tuesday, temperatures will reach 46 and a drop to 28 with 20 to 30 mph winds. Wednesday’s’s forecast calls for a high of 48.

