Las Vegas Valley will be cool, windy before clouds roll in

The Las Vegas Valley could see thunderstorms and scattered showers this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms could move into the Las Vegas Valley Saturday night. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Before the valley sees a drop of rain, Friday will stay cool and sunny with a forecast high of 66 degrees and breezy winds that could gust up to 30 mph in the afternoon, the weather service said.

Winds will continue through Saturday as clouds move into the valley, dropping the expected high to 61. There’s a 20 percent chance for thunderstorms Saturday night, the weather service said, but the mountains around the valley are more likely to see precipitation, either rain or snow, than the valley.

The valley be dry on Sunday, the weather service said, which will be mostly sunny with a high near 62 and calm winds.

Lows through the weekend will be in the mid- to upper 40s.

Temperatures will start to rise again next week, with a forecast high of 66 for Monday and 68 for Tuesday, the weather service said.

