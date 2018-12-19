Las Vegas Valley will be sunny and warm through weekend

Sunny and warmer than normal conditions will stick around the Las Vegas Valley ahead of Christmas, the National Weather Service said.

Sunny and warm is the forecast for Wednesday, as temperatures should reach 65 in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Temperatures will exceed the average 56-degree high for this time of year, at times reaching 10 degrees above average.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to hit 65, with overnight lows around 44.

The weather service previously said Wednesday could be a record-breaking day, beating the all-time high of 68 for the date in 1942, but “it’s no longer likely because of light winds,” meteorologist Jenn Varian said.

Friday will then reach 66 degrees, before temperatures dip a bit, falling to 63 and 61 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Overnight lows Friday through Sunday will be in the upper 40s, the weather service said.

There is no rain forecast in the valley through the weekend.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.