Las Vegas Valley will continue to bake with near-record temps

Clark County issues an air quality advisory for Friday as smoke from wildfires in California flows into the valley.

The sun rises over Summerlin on Friday, August 3, 2018. The Clark County Department of Air Quality has issued a smoke and ozone advisory for Friday as smoke from wildfires in California continues to drift into the Las Vegas Valley. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County has issued an air quality advisory for Friday as smoke from wildfires in California flows into the valley. Ozone levels are also on the rise due to weather conditions. High smoke and ozone levels can affect young children and older residents, as well as people with respiratory illnesses or heart disease, according to the county’s department of air quality.

Friday’s high will top off near 107 degrees with a 10 percent chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service. People in the north and east part of the valley are more likely to see rain than the rest of the Las Vegas Valley.

Saturday starts another warming trend with the high temperature climbing to 110 degrees. Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday, but the start of the work week will be even warmer with a high near 111.

Tuesday gets even warmer and there’s a good chance a record-breaking high of 112 could be recorded. The record of 111, set in 1994, is definitely endangered. The weather service said Wednesday’s high of 112 will be repeated throughout the week.