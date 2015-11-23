Las Vegas Valley will get a chill for Thanksgiving

If you were comfortable with Sunday’s weather conditions, you might want to take advantage the next couple of days because it’s about to get colder.
A strong weather system is bringing chilly temperatures the rest of the week, the National Weather Service said.
Temperatures today and Tuesday are forecast to reach the mid to upper 60s, but drop into the 50s on Wednesday, when lows will begin to dip into the 30s through the rest of the week.
East winds will move to the south-southwest on Tuesday afternoon with gusts up to 20 mph.
Thanksgiving Day temperatures aren’t expected to go above 53 degrees, the weather service said. The low is forecast at 37 degrees, which might bring the first freeze of the season.
Contact Ricardo Torres at rtorres@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0381. Find him on Twitter: @rickytwrites