Las Vegas Valley will heat up through weekend

September 6, 2018 - 7:05 am
 

Summer heat will return this weekend as highs climb well above average in the Las Vegas Vegas Valley.

Thursday’s forecast has a high of 101 degrees. Average highs for this time of year are typically closer to 97, the National Weather Service said.

The high for Friday will climb to 104 with a morning low near 81, the weather service said.

Highs will top out at 106 on Saturday and Sunday, the weather service said.

Next week should start out with a high near 104 on Monday before Tuesday’s high falls to 102, the weather service said.

