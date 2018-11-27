Las Vegas Valley will see rain, highs in 50s late in week

Two storm systems this week are expected to bring precipitation to the Las Vegas Valley and drop high temperatures below 60 degrees for the first time since March, the National Weather Service said.

Cloudy skies and a chance of rain are in the forecast for the Las Vegas Valley. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The last time temperatures peaked below 60 was on March 4, when the valley hit 58, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday and Wednesday should reach respective highs of 63 and 65, which will be followed by a high of 60 on Thursday. The first of two storm systems this week will begin moving through the valley Thursday, dropping highs to 59 on Friday, 54 on Saturday and 51 on Sunday, the weather service said.

Partly cloudy skies over the valley are expected through the weekend, and that cloud cover will be paired with a 50 percent chance for rain Thursday and a 20 percent chance for lingering showers early Friday. A weaker but colder storm system will then enter the valley Saturday and Sunday, the weather service said.

“There will be just a slight chance of rain but it will be noticeably cooler,” said meteorologist Barry Pierce.

The storm systems also are expected to dump snow in the Spring Mountains. Between Thursday and Friday, Kyle Canyon can expect to see upwards of 1 to 3 inches, while the ski resort in Lee Canyon could see anywhere between 3 to 6 inches.

Over the weekend, light snow will fall at lower elevations in the mountains, Pierce said.

“As far as any accumulation goes, we’re looking between 1 to 3 inches,” he said.

