Las Vegas Valley winds increase as rain chances diminish

Winds are expected to pick up in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Rain odds will diminish.

A scooter rider protects himself from a light rain on Las Vegas Boulevard near Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, May 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Thursday will see breezy winds around 20 to 25 miles per hour, meteorologist Clay Morgan said.

“Rain chances will finally come to an end,” he said, adding that the valley only has a 20 percent chance for rain throughout the day.

Thursday has a forecast high of 75 degrees.

Clear skies are expected Friday, with lighter winds and a high of 78 degrees.

The valley will continue to warm up through Saturday, with a high of 83. Stronger winds are expected Saturday, with gusts around 20 to 25 miles per hour.

By Sunday, cloud coverage will pick up again and a high of 78 is expected.

Clear and sunny skies are projected for Monday, with a high of 76.