Las Vegas Valley’s excessive heat warning ends Thursday night

Wednesday reached 109 degrees, and Thursday’s high is set to drop slightly to 106, the National Weather Service said. Thursday is expected to have winds from 15 to 25 mph.

Girl Scout Gemma "Zo" Brown, 7, plays in the water at Boulder Beach at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Monday, July 29, 2019, in Boulder City. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Temperatures are set to drop slightly as a three-day excessive heat warning for the Las Vegas Valley is due to end Thursday night.

Wednesday reached a sweltering 109 degrees, and Thursday’s high is set to drop slightly to 106, the National Weather Service said. Thursday is expected to have winds from 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph throughout the day.

The excessive heat warning, which started Tuesday, is set to expire 8 p.m. Thursday.

Friday should see a high of 103, followed by highs of 104 on Saturday, 105 on Sunday and 106 on Monday.

Overnight lows are projected to be around 80 degrees.

Sunny conditions are expected to continue for the next 10 days, meaning this August could mark the 13th time the month has not seen any measurable precipitation in Las Vegas.

“It’s possible we could get some monsoon moisture next week,” said meteorologist Jen Varian. “The models don’t agree, but it’s a small chance.”

Monsoon conditions are common this time of year in Arizona, but the pattern has remained mostly in New Mexico, leaving Arizona and Southern Nevada dry.

August 2010 was the last time no precipitation for the entire month was recorded in Las Vegas.

Clark County is opening cooling stations at the following Las Vegas locations through Thursday:

— Walnut Recreation Center: 3075 N. Walnut Road, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., can accommodate leashed pets.

— Pearson Community Center: 1625 W. Carey Ave., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., can accommodate leashed pets.

— Dula Gymnasium: 441 E. Bonanza Road, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

— Hollywood Recreation Center: 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., can accommodate leashed pets.

— Cambridge Recreation Center: 3930 Cambridge St., 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., can accommodate leashed pets.

— Downtown Recreation Center: 105 W. Basic Road, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— Downtown Senior Center: 27 E. Texas Ave., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

— Heritage Park Senior Facility: 300 S. Racetrack Road, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center: 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North, open 24 hours, can accommodate leashed pets.

— Veterans Village: 1150 Las Vegas Blvd. South, open 24 hours.