Las Vegas Valley’s excessive heat warning extended through weekend

The temperature reached 110 degrees Wednesday in the Las Vegas Valley, tying a record high for the date, and an excessive heat warning was extended into the weekend.

An extended heat wave in the Las Vegas Valley will continue through Labor Day, according to the National Weather Service. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A heat warning that was set to end at 9 p.m. Wednesday will now last until 10 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are set to stay well above the average of 100 degrees for this time of year, and the valley will be “seeing little relief at night,” meteorologist Barry Pierce said Wednesday night.

Wednesday high tied a record set in 2017. Wednesday also tied a record for the highest minimum temperature of 86 for the day, also set in 2017, meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

The heat should start to decline around Labor Day.

“Labor Day and afterward will see more moisture and cloud cover,” meteorologist John Adair said. “High temperatures should be about 101 to 104.”

Thursday and Friday are expected to reach 107 degrees, followed by a high of 108 on Saturday and 107 again on Sunday.

Overnight lows are set to range from 78 to 83. Winds are expected to be from 5 to 15 mph.

The temperature dropped as Hail and heavy rain falls in Henderson. ⁦@reviewjournal⁩ pic.twitter.com/5LYncW6oKc — Bizuayehu Tesfaye (@bizutesfaye) August 28, 2019

Rain may come back to the valley on Monday, which has a 10 percent chance for moisture, Boothe said. August has been unusually dry for monsoon season.

“We’re not done yet, but we’ve had a very, very, very dry start — one of the driest,” Boothe said about this year’s monsoon season.