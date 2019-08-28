Las Vegas Valley’s excessive heat warning extended through weekend
The temperature reached 110 degrees Wednesday in the Las Vegas Valley, tying a record high for the date, and an excessive heat warning was extended into the weekend.
A heat warning that was set to end at 9 p.m. Wednesday will now last until 10 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are set to stay well above the average of 100 degrees for this time of year, and the valley will be “seeing little relief at night,” meteorologist Barry Pierce said Wednesday night.
Wednesday high tied a record set in 2017. Wednesday also tied a record for the highest minimum temperature of 86 for the day, also set in 2017, meteorologist Alex Boothe said.
The heat should start to decline around Labor Day.
“Labor Day and afterward will see more moisture and cloud cover,” meteorologist John Adair said. “High temperatures should be about 101 to 104.”
Thursday and Friday are expected to reach 107 degrees, followed by a high of 108 on Saturday and 107 again on Sunday.
Overnight lows are set to range from 78 to 83. Winds are expected to be from 5 to 15 mph.
The temperature dropped as Hail and heavy rain falls in Henderson. @reviewjournal pic.twitter.com/5LYncW6oKc
— Bizuayehu Tesfaye (@bizutesfaye) August 28, 2019
Rain may come back to the valley on Monday, which has a 10 percent chance for moisture, Boothe said. August has been unusually dry for monsoon season.
“We’re not done yet, but we’ve had a very, very, very dry start — one of the driest,” Boothe said about this year’s monsoon season.
Cooling stations opened
Clark County has opened additional cooling stations in preparation of the high temperatures through Wednesday.
Summer day shelters
— The Salvation Army (for adults), 35 W. Owens Ave., 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
— Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada (for men), 1511 Las Vegas Blvd. North, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
— The Shade Tree (for women and children), 1 W. Owens Ave., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Cooling stations Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday
— Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
— Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave., 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
— Dula Gym, 441 E. Bonanza Road, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
— Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd, 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
— Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St., 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road, 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
— Downtown Senior Center (age 50+) 27 E. Texas Ave., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
— Heritage Park Senior Facility (age 50+), 300 S. Racetrack Road, 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North, 24 hours daily
— Veterans Village, 1150 Las Vegas Blvd., 24 hours daily
— American Legion Richard Springston Post 60, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
— Colorado River Food Bank, 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m.
— The Salvation Army Mesquite, 355 W. Mesquite Blvd., No. B-50, Mesquite, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Source: Clark County