Las Vegas weather: cold front, gusty winds forecast this week

Clouds and low chances for rain at the start of the week should give way to clear skies and windy conditions in the valley midweek, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service forecasts a 10 percent chance for rain Sunday as clouds push into the valley, meteorologist Alex Boothe said Sunday morning. Boothe said the low chance means Las Vegans could see a stray shower or two.

“It doesn’t seem likely, but we’re not ruling it out,” Boothe said, adding that the mountains will see most of the showers.

Temperatures should reach 59 degrees Sunday afternoon, with overnight temperatures near 48 degrees. Skies on Monday will be partly cloudy, with temperatures warming to 63 degrees in the afternoon.

The weather service forecasts a 20 percent chance for showers Tuesday morning, before the possibility of rain disappears.

“Rain chances pretty much fall off by Wednesday,” Boothe said Sunday.

Temperatures Tuesday should reach 65 degrees in the afternoon before dipping to 47 degrees overnight, he said.

As the system of moisture moves East away from Las Vegas, it will pull the clouds with it and make way for a cold front expected to move into the valley Wednesday. That system will bring gusty winds 20 – 30 mph and afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s. The weather service forecasts a low temperature of 42 degrees overnight Wednesday.

By Friday, Las Vegans can expect sunny skies and warming temperatures.

“We’re kind of in that transition of weather,” Boothe said of the warming trend.

Temperatures Thursday and Friday should reach 62 and 65 degrees, respectively, and a high-pressure system pushing into the valley by next weekend should drive temperatures into the mid-70s by the middle of next week, Boothe said.

