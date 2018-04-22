Las Vegas weather forecast, sunny and warm, like broken record

The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 90 degrees throughout the week

With temperatures starting to climb into the 90s, those who enjoy being outside should stay hydrated and wear head gear like these people seen at Lorenzi Park last May. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sunny and mostly clear with temperatures in the 90s. Sunny and mostly clear with temperatures in the 90s. Sunny and mostly clear with temperatures in the 90s.

Sounds like a broken record but that’s the National Weather Service forecast for the Las Vegas Valley for the upcoming week.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 90 degrees on Sunday. Don’t expect much of a breeze as calming winds will only reach about 6 mph.

Sunday night, the low should dip to about 65 degrees with a south wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

There will be plenty of sunshine on Monday, as well, with a high temperature of 93.

The valley will see much of the same on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs predicted to be 91.

Thursday the high temperature will climb to 93.