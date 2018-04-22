Weather

Las Vegas weather forecast, sunny and warm, like broken record

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 22, 2018 - 8:52 am
 
Updated April 22, 2018 - 8:59 am

Sunny and mostly clear with temperatures in the 90s. Sunny and mostly clear with temperatures in the 90s. Sunny and mostly clear with temperatures in the 90s.

Sounds like a broken record but that’s the National Weather Service forecast for the Las Vegas Valley for the upcoming week.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 90 degrees on Sunday. Don’t expect much of a breeze as calming winds will only reach about 6 mph.

Sunday night, the low should dip to about 65 degrees with a south wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

There will be plenty of sunshine on Monday, as well, with a high temperature of 93.

The valley will see much of the same on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs predicted to be 91.

Thursday the high temperature will climb to 93.

