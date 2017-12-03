Las Vegas weekend weather ends with wind advisory, temp drop

Windy conditions will be paired with a fall in temperatures this week in the Las Vegas Valley.

Darian McCauley has her hair blown by wind as she walks along Third Street in downtown Las Vegas as strong winds sweep through the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sunday’s high should reach 71 degrees, but the National Weather Service said a cold front will pass through the valley between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday, bringing winds gusting up to 40 mph. A wind advisory will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Wind speeds should decrease by Monday morning, but breeziness between 10 and 20 mph will linger through Wednesday evening, the weather service said.

Meteorologist Alex Boothe predicts temperature highs dropping by at least 10 degrees beginning Monday, with a 56-degree high “kicking off the work week.”

Tuesday and Wednesday will follow with highs of 58 and 61 degrees, respectively. Temperatures in the lower 60s “will hold until Friday,” Boothe said.

No rain is expected in the valley this week.

