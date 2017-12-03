ad-fullscreen
Weather

Las Vegas weekend weather ends with wind advisory, temp drop

By Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2017 - 9:06 am
 

Windy conditions will be paired with a fall in temperatures this week in the Las Vegas Valley.

Sunday’s high should reach 71 degrees, but the National Weather Service said a cold front will pass through the valley between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday, bringing winds gusting up to 40 mph. A wind advisory will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Wind speeds should decrease by Monday morning, but breeziness between 10 and 20 mph will linger through Wednesday evening, the weather service said.

Meteorologist Alex Boothe predicts temperature highs dropping by at least 10 degrees beginning Monday, with a 56-degree high “kicking off the work week.”

Tuesday and Wednesday will follow with highs of 58 and 61 degrees, respectively. Temperatures in the lower 60s “will hold until Friday,” Boothe said.

No rain is expected in the valley this week.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

