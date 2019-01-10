Las Vegas will feel more like Seattle as storm systems move through

Two storm systems moving through the valley starting Friday will bring filtered sunshine, gray skies and scattered showers. The second system will arrive on Monday on the heels of the first storm, the National Weather Service said.

Raindrops gather on a windshield in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Valley is likely to see “Seattle-like” weather conditions through the middle of next week, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service said Thursday has a forecast high of 62 degrees, followed by highs of 59 on Friday, 56 on Saturday, and 55 on Sunday and Monday. Overnight lows will be in the lower 40s.

The first storm system will bring a 30 percent chance for light showers on Saturday and 20 percent chance on Sunday morning. That 20 percent chance for rain will return Monday and is expected to persist at least through next Wednesday, although the weather service said the storm pattern could change before then.

Winds are not expected to be an issue during either of the storm systems.

“It will be more wet than windy,” meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

