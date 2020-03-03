Las Vegas winds moderate Tuesday before 3-day push closes in on 80

Although not as strong as Monday, winds could reach 20 mph Tuesday in Las Vegas Valley.

Wind gusts that could reach 20 mph are the only blemish on the Tuesday forecast for the Las Vegas Valley.

Sunny skies and a high near 72 are predicted with westerly winds from 9 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon up to 20 mph.

“They (winds) will be quite a bit lighter than they were yesterday, but it will be all day up to 20 until the evening,” said National Weather Service meteorologist John Adair.

The peak wind gust at McCarran International Airport was 35 mph on Monday as a front left the valley after dropping 0.32 inches of rain at the airport Sunday evening and Monday morning.

Wednesday will begin a three-day warm up with a projected high of 73, 76 on Thursday and 78 on Friday.

“Another weak front will come in for the weekend, lowering the highs about 3 to 5 degrees on Saturday (74 for a high) and then 3 to 5 more on Sunday (68),” Adair said.

