Las Vegas winter storm gathers strength; commute gets wet

About 5 a.m., moderate rain started to spread across the Las Vegas Valley.

Jimmy James uses an umbrella to protect himself from rain as he waits for a bus about 5 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, near Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Water from early Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, rainfall reflects the Christmas lights at a home on Canopus Ridge Way, near Starr Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic signals were out at West Bonanza Road and City Parkway about 3 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, because of a power outage. It was one of 23 scattered outages in the Las Vegas Valley that cut power to about 1,500 NV Energy customers. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Interstate 15 had a slightly wet road surface about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, as a winter storm was developing in the Las Vegas region. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Radar shows mostly light rain falling on Las Vegas and surrounding areas at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (National Weather Service radar)

The predicted start of winter is making its way into the Las Vegas region — albeit slowly.

However, the morning rush is bringing wet road conditions. As of 5:45 a.m., moderate rain was reported in the majority of the Las Vegas Valley.

“Light rain should start about 5 a.m., first in the southwest valley and then spread across the entire valley,” said meteorologist Alex Boothe.

Boulder City had the most rain in the 12 hours ending at 5 a.m., with 1.7 inches while Henderson had a half-inch in the same time period, Boothe said. The northwest valley received from a tenth to three-tenths of an inch. The rest of the valley had two-tenths of an inch or less.

Use caution and allow extra time for your morning commute in #LasVegas and other area roadways this morning: they may be wet and slick due to overnight and ongoing rain! #nvwx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/MAVKqvdRUN — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 20, 2019

Light rainfall started well before midnight Tuesday in parts of Las Vegas while the major impact was being felt along the Colorado River Valley.

“We had two flash flood warnings, one of which has expired, but the other goes until 5:30 a.m. west of Cal-Nev-Ari,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Clay Morgan. “There was a report of 2.5 inches of rain in three hours in far eastern San Bernardino County.”

That deluge, which began around midnight, prompted a warning that covers southwest Mohave County in northwest Arizona, northeastern San Bernardino County in southern California and south-central Clark County in Nevada.

Some areas that will experience flooding include Bullhead City, Laughlin, Golden Valley, Willow Beach Campground, Yucca, Searchlight, Katherine Landing, Needles, Oatman, Mojave Ranch Estates, Pierce Ferry And Antares Roads, and Chloride.

The area includes U.S. 95 from Boulder City southward to Needles, Interstate 40 in Arizona between mile markers 22 and 40 and I-40 in California between mile markers 88 and 147.

A Winter Storm Warning above 6000ft thru THURS & a Flash Flood Watch continuing into this afternoon: its a kitchen sink of weather today! Dont forgot an umbrella, leave early if traveling, & prepare for winter in higher elevations as wet weather impacts your day #cawx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/cq3kEdStXU — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 20, 2019

Power outages

In Las Vegas, there were 23 outages cutting service to about 1,500 NV Energy customers as of 3:25 a.m. It’s unknown if the outages were all weather related.

Snowfall up to 18 inches

The forecast snow for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range is expected to begin sometime Wednesday morning, the weather service said.

“The Sheep Range has probably had some snow, but we don’t have a way to confirm it at night,” Morgan said. “The cameras on Mt. Charleston are dark and it doesn’t look like they’ve had snow yet.”

Morgan said he expected the snowfall to begin between sunrise and noon with a winter storm warning still in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday.

Snow may be heavy at times Wednesday afternoon with accumulation generally 4 to 8 inches. Highs will be 41 to 44 in Mount Charleston and 53 to 56 at Red Rock. Southeast winds will range from 5 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

On Wednesday night, rain and snow is likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Accumulation will generally be 2 to 4 inches with total accumulation up to 18 inches.

He said the forecast as of 3 a.m. was for 10 to 18 inches of snow by teh storm’s end with the heaviest snow above 7,500 feet.

The forecast for Las Vegas indicated rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. Winds will be southeast from 5 to 15 mph.

Rain showers are likely Wednesday evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.The overnight lows will be 42 to 47. Southeast winds will be up to 10 mph.

Caution advised

Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said Tuesday that the first dose of snow in the mountains could bring crowds to the Mount Charleston area this week.

“Thankfully this is going to be midweek, so I don’t think we’ll be seeing too much traffic, but it’s still going to attack people who are curious to see snow,” he said. “We just ask that people pay attention.”

In snowy weather, cars need to be outfitted with snow chains, all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive for the Lee and Kyle canyons, he said. Those heading up the mountain need to park completely off of the road or in a marked parking spot to avoid being towed or getting a ticket.

The roads need to be clear in case someone becomes stranded or injured on the mountain, he said.

“It’s a matter of safety,” Buratczuk said. “We need to get first responders up here.”

People should also make sure they have a full tank of gas and a fully charged cellphone, and carry blankets and snacks in case their car breaks down, he said. If the weather comes down hard, there will be troopers and signs warning drivers at the base of the mountain.

“All the basics that pretty much every where else in the country people know about, but things you don’t really think about here in Las Vegas,” he said.

Vehicles that get stuck or are unprepared for winter weather become a hindrance during the snow-removal process. Anyone planning a trip to Mount Charleston is encouraged to check the NHP Twitter page at @nhpsoutherncomm, gomtcharleston.com or the Nevada Department of Transportation website for the latest updates on road conditions and chain/AWD requirements, the Highway Patrol said.

Rain in the valley

The storm could bring rain to the lower temperatures in the valley, but drivers should still exercise caution during rush hours, obey speed limits and increase braking time, Buratzcuk said.

Crash numbers triple whenever the valley sees a significant amount of rain, especially when it’s been dry for months, he said.

“Oil, other fluids from vehicles, dust, debris, everything’s been cooking on our roads for two months,” he said. “As soon as we get that first rain, everything’s going to raise to the surface, it’s going to become an ice skating rink.”

